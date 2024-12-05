JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu removes toll-gates on Lagos-Badagry exp

As part of measures to reduce financial burden on Lagosians, the State Government has started removing the toll structures erected on the 10-lane Lagos-Badagry expressway

The decision, the state government added, will reduce travel time on the over 30 kilometers road, linking Lagos to other West African nations in the continent.

The Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this yesterday while reeling out efforts by the state government to ameliorate economic challenges in the state.

Sanwo-Olu, who gave the hint while addressing owners of property demolished for the road expansion and others collected for public interest at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium in Alausa Ikeja, said that decision was taken after several consultations with stakeholders across the state.

The governor stressed that his administration aim to further transform Lagos to a height where growth and development can be compared to all major cities globally.

He added that all policies and programs embarked upon by the administration were symbols of the government’s fulfillment of its partnership with the masses.

A check on the facility around Okokomaiko end of the road by The Guild on Thursday showed that the toll facilities erected were being taken away for pedestrian bridge, to protect residents of Ojo Local Government Area of the state.

This came four months after the State government commenced repair works on failed portions of the road and mandated the Chinese contractor, the CCECC, to complete the project.

The work is expected to last for five months, from August 26, 2024, to January 31, 2025, as part of its ongoing efforts to reconstruct the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

The plan involves strategic diversions implemented in phases to minimize inconvenience for motorists while the extensive roadwork is carried out.

This phased approach is designed to ensure that the reconstruction progresses smoothly while minimizing disruption to traffic flow along this vital transportation corridor.

“In continuation of the reconstruction work on Lagos-Badagry Expressway, the Lagos State Government has announced that traffic will be diverted in sections to minimise inconveniences for Motorists from Monday, 26th August 2024 to Friday, 31st January 2025,” the statement read in part.