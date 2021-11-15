JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu receives panel report on Lagos EndSARS protests, promises implementation

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has received reports of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution investigating Lekki shooting and cases of brutality as well as human rights violations committed by operatives of the dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across the state.

Sanwo-Olu received two reports, the consolidated report on police brutality and another on Lekki tollgate shooting, from the panel, promising that all recommendations of the panel would be implemented by the state government.

The governor received the reports on Monday barely one year after the committee chaired by Justice Doris Okuwobi (retd), was inaugurated to embark on the findings and listen to complaints from Nigerians that were brutalised by the law enforcement agency.

MORE DETAILS SOON

