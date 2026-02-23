JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu reappoints Oyekan as Lagos Community police boss

As part of measures to sustain achievements recorded in crime prevention across Lagos communities, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reappointed the General Manager of the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Agency (LNSA), Dr. Ifalade Oyekan.

Oyekan’s reappointment would ensure that the Lagos community police boss serves the state for another five-year term.

At the short presentation ceremony on Monday in Ikeja, the Governor, who was represented by the Head of Service, Bode Agoro, presented the appointment letter, tasking Oyekan to intensify surveillance in order to nip crime in the bud across the state.

Accepting the appointment, Oyekan expressed profound gratitude to the Governor for the trust reposed in him and reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to advancing the Agency’s mandate.

He pledged to consolidate on existing achievements, introduce innovative security strategies, deepen intelligence gathering at the grassroots level, and continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of all Lagos residents.

As gathered, the reappointment reflects the Governor’s confidence in his leadership, dedication, and outstanding contributions to strengthening community-based security across Lagos State.

Under his administration, the Agency has witnessed notable improvements in operational efficiency, enhanced collaboration with other security stakeholders, improved personnel capacity building, and increased public engagement in neighborhood safety initiatives.