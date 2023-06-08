JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu reappoints Ayinde as COS, two others

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reappointed Tayo Ayinde as his Chief of Staff and two others as cabinet members.

Aside from him, the governor has reappointed Gboyega Soyanwo as the Deputy Chief of Staff for the second term.

Meanwhile, the governor has appointed a former commissioner with the National Population Commission (NPC), Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The appointments take immediate effect

were announced on Thursday by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

Salu-Hundeyin, a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, is a Commissioner representing Lagos State in the National Population Commission (NPC) before she was appointed SSG.

Ayinde and Soyannwo served as Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff respectively during the first term of Governor Sanwo-Olu

