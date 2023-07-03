Report on Interest
JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu re-appoints Akosile as CPS

By The Guild

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reappointed Gboyega Akosile, as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), for the second term of the administration.

Akosile’s appointment takes effect immediately and would be expected to lead the media team towards shaping public perception about

The appointment was announced through a statement issued on Monday by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

Before his reappointment, Akosile had served as the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Sanwo-Olu during his first term. He was also the Media Adviser to the Governor since the inception of the second term of Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration on May 29, 2023.

Before his re-appointment, the governor had appointed Tayo Ayinde as his Chief Of Staff while Gboyega Soyanwo was made his Deputy.

