JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu presents N3TRN as budget proposal for 2025

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has presented the sum of N3.005 trillion before the state House of Assembly as proposed budget for year 2025.

A breakdown of the budget showed that N1.7 trillion was proposed for Capital budget while N1.2 trillion was set aside in the budget before the lawmakers for Recurrent budget in the coming year.

The budget proposal presented before the lawmakers on Thursday was about N800 billion higher than the approval granted for Year 2024.

MORE DETAILS SOON