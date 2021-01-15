Just In: Sanwo-Olu okays schools reopening, stricts on COVID-19 guidelines

Less than 24 hours after Lagos State University (LASU) shut down its hostel over student contraction of Coronavirus, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved a full reopening of private and public schools across the state for commencement of 2020/2021 second term academic session.

Sanwo-Olu, meanwhile, cautioned proprietors and leadership of schools to ensure strict enforcement of the protocols released by Federal and State governments to flatten the curve within their school premises.

The governor’s approval of 18th of January, 2021was contained in a statement released by Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA), Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, released on newsmen on Friday.

In the statement titled: Re: Resumption of public and private school in Lagos State, the Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, was quoted to have said that the protocols earlier released by the government subsists.

The statement reads: I want to convey the approval of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu that all public and private schools in Lagos State can still resume for 2nd Term 2020 /2021 academic session with effect from Monday 18th January 2021.

“In view of this, the Honourable Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo wishes to enjoin all school managers to enforce strict compliance with all subsisting protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state. I wish you all a happy resumption and please stay safe”

The governor’s approval came after LASU management shut down its College of Medicine (LASUCOM), hostels after three students tested positive for coronavirus.

Also, the management has also placed the three students under isolation and commenced contact tracing to further curtail the continued spread of the virus in Lagos.

The Head, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations for the institution, Ademola Adekoya, added that other students that had closed-contact with the affected students were being tested to ascertain their COVID-19 status.

The management noted that all students have been directed to embark on a 14 days isolation to ascertain their status while decontamination of hostels would be commenced as stipulated by the Federal and Lagos State Government.