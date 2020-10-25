Just In: Sanwo-Olu okays reopening of private schools, eases curfew

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has eased the 14-hour curfew earlier imposed on the state after violence trailed the EndSARS protests staged to demand Nigerian Police reform and prosecution of officers involved in brutality and extra-judicial actions, by additional two hours.

Sanwo-Olu, meanwhile, has directed private schools to resume normal academic activities from tomorrow, Monday, 26th, just as he insisted that public schools should remain shut.

The governor, through a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, and made available to The Guild on Sunday, said that the curfew hour has been reviewed by additional four hours to assist residents to complete their businesses daily.

According to him, the curfew in Lagos State has been reviewed and restriction time is now between 8 pm and 6 am. Lagosians are enjoined to plan their journey times as they go about their lawful businesses.

On schools, the governor stated that public schools should remain closed until the government could ascertain that it was safe for the students to resume classes in the state.

Explaining further, the education ministry’s spokesman, Kayode Abayomi, told the Guild that the public schools have been exempted from the resumption in the state.