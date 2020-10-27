Just In: Sanwo-Olu okays full reopening of Lagos markets

Following a reduction in community transmission of coronavirus in Lagos, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved a full reopening of markets across the state.

Sanwo-Olu added that the decision was taken to further enhance trade and commerce as well as mitigate the losses recorded by business owners during the violence that trailed the EndSARS protests in the state.

Confirming the approval, Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr. Wale Ahmed, in a statement made available to The Guild, said that the governor okayed full resumption of operations of both food markets and non-food markets in the state.

Ahmed, on Tuesday, stated that the governor cautioned the traders against disregarding coronavirus protocols in the state that includes usage of facemasks, frequent washing of hands, and others.

He noted that the traders must also ensure that their customers adhere strictly to the covid-19 protocols for their safety and the citizenry at large.