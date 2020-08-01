JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu okays Friday, Sunday worship for christians, muslims

As part of the strategy to ease lockdown imposed to flatten coronavirus in Lagos state, the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved Friday and Sunday worship services for Muslims and Christian faithful in the state.

Sanwo-Olu added that Muslims and Christian faith would be allowed to reopen their houses beginning from August 7th and August 9th respectively.

The governor, who announced the reopening on Saturday while addressing pressmen, said that after careful considerations, approval was given to religious centers for 50 percent congregations during their weekly services.

He added that the decisions to reopen religious centers among other adjustments were in line with the state government measures to ensure an effective balance between competing demands of safeguarding lives and enabling livelihoods of residents.

He listed conditions to be met in religious centers and places of worship that are planning to reopen to include regular cleaning and disinfection of the facilities to maintain clean and hygienic environments before and after every service.

Others are appropriate screening equipment for COVID-19 symptoms such as a contactless temperature check that must be available for

entrants into religious facilities, control of human traffic in and out of places of worship in an organized and orderly manner, and a ban on night vigils and other non-regular programmes until further notice.

“Places of Worship in Lagos State will be allowed to open from Friday the 7th of August for our Muslim worshippers, and Sunday the 9th of August for Christian worshippers, but only at 50% of their capacity. Churches whose main worship days fall on Saturdays, are permitted to hold their services on Saturdays, subject to the same guidelines as churches holding services on Sundays.

“We must reiterate that places of worship are only permitted to have their regular once-a-week services on the designated days. For the avoidance of doubt, churches are mosques are not permitted to have other services or fellowships outside of their main weekly services.

“Places of Worship are allowed to schedule multiple services, on their designated worship days, if necessary, as well as also encouraging as many people as possible to participate using virtual means,” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu added that the public gatherings capacity have also been increased from 20 to 50 persons for social events and other celebrations across the state aimed at continuing fine-tuning coronavirus efforts and strategies in building on the state’s successes and close any existing gap

“We are increasing the permissible capacity for public gatherings from 20 to 50 persons. This applies to a wide range of events, from AGMs to funerals.

“Lagosians should please continue to keep in mind that there is documented evidence that mass gatherings can increase the spread of infectious diseases, such as coronavirus.

“As such, all standard prevention and control measures must be strictly adhered to: physical distancing, mandatory temperature checks and use of masks in public places, regular disinfection of premises, and strong personal hygiene,” he said.