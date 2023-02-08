JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu okays 50% reduction on BRT fare, others

Concerned by the severe impact of fuel and Naira scarcity, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, approved a 50 percent reduction on Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and other state-owned transport modes, to cushion effects of the Federal Government policies.

The other transport medium approved by the governor were LAGRIDE taxi-scheme, First Mile and Last Mile buses, and Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY).

The governor added that the reduction takes effect from Thursday and that more Cowrie Cards would be provided at bus terminals to aid more Lagosians get onboard and benefit from the service introduced in response to yearnings of the residents.

Sanwo-Olu also disclosed that food banks would be set up across the state, to distribute and assist vulnerable Lagosians to have access to better meals across the state.

Announcing the developments on Wednesday during a press briefing held at the State House in Marina, Lagos Island, he explained that the 50 percent reduction on all state transport facilities would be in place for next seven days.

The governor stressed that the Naira and fuel scarcity currently being experienced by Lagosians were policies introduced by the Federal Government whose effects became severe on Lagosians especially those that rely on daily business transactions for survival.

According to him, we have taken these steps to cushion the effects of these measures that were announced at the Federal level which had crippled business operations in the state.

“A 50% cut in fares on all our BRT buses, LAGRIDE taxi scheme, First Mile and Last Mile buses, and Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY). This will take effect from tomorrow for the next seven days. We will push out more Cowrie Cards to enable more Lagosians to get onboard our services.

“I have directed that food banks be set up in various parts of the State to cater for the vulnerable. We will distribute foodstuff to various communities”, the governor added.

He also disclosed that the government has started engaging the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) to end fuel scarcity in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu added that during discussions between the state representatives and NNPCL, the petroleum firm demanded that Ijegun Egba tank farm owners and operators be given unhindered access to the fuel depots.

The governor, who noted that about 40 percent of petroleum products used in Lagos come from the axis, disclosed that its officials have rearranged the timing of the work on the Buba Marwa Road, a dual carriageway that leads to the tank farms.

According to him, the road is over 50 percent completed and was already aiding supply of petroleum products. Also, we have given approval for 24 hours work at petrol stations around the State.

Meanwhile, the governor warned mischief makers who may see this as an opportunity to incite violence that this is not the way to go.

