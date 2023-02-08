JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu okays 50% reduction on BRT fare, others

Concerned by the severe impact of fuel and Naira scarcity, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, approved a 50 percent reduction on Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and other state-owned transport modes, to cushion effects of the Federal Government policies.
The other transport medium approved by the governor were LAGRIDE taxi-scheme, First Mile and Last Mile buses, and Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY).
The governor added that the reduction takes effect from Thursday and that more Cowrie Cards would be provided at bus terminals to aid more Lagosians get onboard and benefit from the service introduced in response to yearnings of the residents.
Sanwo-Olu also disclosed that food banks would be set up across the state, to distribute and assist vulnerable Lagosians to have access to better meals across the state.
Announcing the developments on Wednesday during a press briefing held at the State House in Marina, Lagos Island, he explained that the 50 percent reduction on all state transport facilities would be in place for next seven days.
He also disclosed that the government has started engaging the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) to end fuel scarcity in Lagos.
