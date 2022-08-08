JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu mismanaging Lagos, wastes over N200bn loan, others

Ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial election in Lagos, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the state, Olajide Adediran popularly called Jandor, has said that the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is not in a position to assess his political and business achievements, considering that he has been unable to manage Lagos effectively for over three years of his administration.

Jandor said that rather than the Sanwo-Olu administration improving Lagos status just as his predecessors had done, the governor increased the state burden, borrowing over N200 billion without any meaningful projects completed by the government.

The media entrepreneur, who is vying to become first PDP candidate to rule Lagos, said that managing Lagos remain an easy task for anyone that truly understand the dynamics of the state but the current administration allegedly lacks such.

The gubernatorial candidate made the allegations on Monday while reacting to Sanwo-Olu’s comment during an interview on a popular television where the governor played down his viability and that of the running mate and Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, popularly called Jenifa.

In a statement released through his official social media handle to respond to the allegations that he had not been able to manage a business of 100 employees, Jandor described Sanwo-Olu as one who had over the years relied on patronage of people to accumulate all that he had and positions occupied.

