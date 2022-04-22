JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu mandates resignation for aides contesting 2023 elections

As the 2023 general election date draws near, Commissioners, Special Advisers, and other political appointees in Lagos State seeking elective offices next year have been mandated by the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to resign from their respective positions.

Also directed by the governor to tender their resignation letter before the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) were appointees seeking to be among delegates for political parties’ primaries for elective offices in 2023.

Sanwo-Olu’s directives was contained in a circular issued by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, and obtained by The Guild on Friday.

According to the circular, all appointees and civil servants eyeing elective offices and aiming to participate in party primaries as well as other political activities should resign before April 19th, 2022.

In the E-document with Ref No: CIR/HOS/’22/Vol.1/017 and obtained by our correspondent, the governor stated that the move was in compliance with the Electoral Act 2022,

Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act 2022, signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, provides that political appointees aspiring to contest elections must resign their positions before the conduct of political party primaries.

“No political appointees at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the Convention or Congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election”, the section states.

As stated in the directives, anyone aiming to contest for elective offices during the 2023 general election and still in office may be disregarding the governor’s directive.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

