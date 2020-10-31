Just In: Sanwo-Olu lifts curfew, restriction on business activities

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has finally lifted the curfew imposed to douse tension that emanated in the state after protests against police brutality and extra-judicial killing degenerated into violence.

Sanwo-Olu, meanwhile, said that the 12 am to 4 am curfew imposed by the Federal Government to curb community transmission of coronavirus remains.

The governor, who announced the suspension on Saturday, appealed to Lagosians not to engage or encourage any action that could further trigger the violence recorded across the state over 10 days ago.

While commending Lagosians for observing the curfew, he stated that rather than engage in violence, residents should embrace Lagos cultural diversity and continue the harmonious relationship that existed over the years while the government focuses on efforts at rebuilding the state and strengthen unity.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement signed by Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, commended security agencies for their efforts in restoring peace across the state.

He said: “The curfew imposed on Lagos State after the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests has been lifted immediately. The 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. curfew imposed by the Federal Government to curb the spread of COVID-19 remains.

“Lagosians are free to go about their businesses without any hindrance whatsoever. Security agencies will continue to discharge their duties. Lagosians are urged to co-operate with them to maintain the status of our state as one of the most peaceful”.