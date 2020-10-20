JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu imposes 24-hr curfew after EndSARS protests intensify

As a measure to prevent loss of lives and property, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has imposed a 24-hour curfew in the state due to tension from persistent protests against police brutality and other conducts considered to be capable of endangering lives of residents.

Sanwo-Olu said that the decision to impose a curfew on Lagos became necessary after the protest codenamed EndSARS degenerated days after its commencement into a monster that was threatening peace and harmony of the state.

The curfew came hours after hoodlums set a police station in Orile axis ablaze and clashes erupted in different parts of the state including Ketu, Ikorodu, and Ijora Badia axis where over two persons were reported to have been killed and several others on admission at hospitals after been inflicted with varying degrees of injuries.

Announcing the curfew through a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, the governor stated that the curfew would commence at 4pm today, 20th October and that the restriction would be lifted when normalcy return across the state.

He said: “I have watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society. Lives and limbs have been lost as criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella of these protests to unleash mayhem on our State.

“As a government that is alive to its responsibility and has shown a commitment to the movement #ENDSARS, we will not watch and allow anarchy in our dear state.

“I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4 pm today, 20th October 2020. Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders, must be found on the streets”.