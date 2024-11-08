JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu grants 55 inmates freedom in Lagos

Based on the recommendations of the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the release of 55 inmates from various correctional facilities across the State.

Of the 55 inmates, 40 will be leaving the correction centre immediately while others are to be released after serving additional terms of between three – six months.

Sanwo-Olu released the 55 inmates barely four months after doing same, granting freedom to 56 inmates, to decongest the correctional facilities.

The governor’s approval was disclosed on Friday by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro.

Pedro explained that the approval for the release of the inmates is an exercise of the Governor’s powers under Section 212 (1) & (2) of the 1999 Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria (As amended). It is also in line with the commitment of Mr. Governor to decongest correctional facilities in Lagos State as part of the Justice Sector Reforms in the State.

According to him, the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy in reaching its recommendations exercised due diligence in its deliberation of the applications brought before it in line with the applicable guidelines with information provided by the Authority of the correctional facilities, the nature of offence the inmate was convicted for, period of incarceration, age, health condition and the behavioural conduct of the inmate.

“The order is to be complied with after completion of the release administrative process by the correctional facilities”, the Commissioner stated.