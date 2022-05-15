Report on Interest
Politics

JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu gets APC’s approval to contest Lagos guber primary

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The All Progressives Congress (APC)  governorship screening committee has cleared the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to contest for the party’s gubernatorial primary ahead of the 2023 governorship elections in the state.

MORE DETAILS SOON

 

