Report on Interest
under logo

Court orders Kano council boss arrest over allege COVID-19…

The Guild

Osun Govt. hands off from Pry., secondary schools…

The Guild

Food vendors risk jail over paracetamol usage

The Guild
Health

Just In: Sanwo-Olu ends isolation after recovering from COVID-19

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ended his self-isolation after testing negative twice for coronavirus following 14 days of treatment in the state.

Sanwo-Olu, who confirmed his COVID-19 status, described the 14 days spent under self-isolation as one he wished to forget easily, having gone through mostly moderate symptoms.

The governor, while addressing newsmen at the State House in Marina, Lagos Island, on Thursday, disclosed that he was fortunate to have experienced moderate symptoms, unlike others that have been subjected to intensive care, as a measure to save their lives.

He said: “I was fortunate to have had a relatively moderate COVID-19 experience. About one in every 10 persons who contracts the disease in Lagos state is not so lucky; they have to go into intensive care, and some of them do not make it out alive”.

MORE DETAILS LATER

 

The Guild 2112 posts 18 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.