Just In: Sanwo-Olu ends isolation after recovering from COVID-19

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ended his self-isolation after testing negative twice for coronavirus following 14 days of treatment in the state.

Sanwo-Olu, who confirmed his COVID-19 status, described the 14 days spent under self-isolation as one he wished to forget easily, having gone through mostly moderate symptoms.

The governor, while addressing newsmen at the State House in Marina, Lagos Island, on Thursday, disclosed that he was fortunate to have experienced moderate symptoms, unlike others that have been subjected to intensive care, as a measure to save their lives.

He said: “I was fortunate to have had a relatively moderate COVID-19 experience. About one in every 10 persons who contracts the disease in Lagos state is not so lucky; they have to go into intensive care, and some of them do not make it out alive”.

MORE DETAILS LATER