Following death of Ondo State former governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the Southwest West Governors have elected Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the Chairman of the Forum in the region.

Sanwo-Olu would be taking over from late Akeredolu who served as the South West Governors’ Forum chairman until his demise barely six month ago.

The Lagos State governor emerged as the forum’s governor on Wednesday during a closed-door election that took place at the State House in Ikeja.

