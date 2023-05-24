Just in: Sanwo-Olu dissolves cabinet ahead second term inauguration

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced the dissolution of his cabinet in preparation for the swearing in ceremony on 29th May, marking the start of second term administration of Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat in the state.

Sanwo-Olu’s decision, meanwhile, did not affect government appointees whose tenures were yet to expire as guided by relevant laws of their establishments.

The Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, made the announcement on Wednesday through a circular with No. 046.

