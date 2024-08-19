JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu declares Tuesday work-free for Isese day celebration 

As part of the activities marking the 2024 Isese Day celebration in Lagos, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has declared Tuesday, August 20, as a work-free day for all public servants in the state.

Following the development, work would resume in all public offices including courts, across the state on Wednesday, allowing traditional worshippers celebrate their day.

The Governor’s approval was made public through a circular signed by the Head of Service, Bode Agoro, with Ref. No: CIR/HOS/124/Vol.1/66, on Monday.

According to the circular, “It is hereby notified for general information that this Year’s Isese Day Celebration will hold on Tuesday, 20th August 2024.

“In emphasizing commitment to give necessary support to traditional institutions, as well as enhance the promotion of indigenous tradition by preserving cultural heritage, Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has approved that Tuesday, 20th August, 2024, be declared a Work Free Day for Public Servants in the State.

“Consequently, work resumes on Wednesday, 21 August, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Accordingly, all Accounting Officers are enjoined to note the contents of this Circular and give it the deserved Service-wide publicity”.