Report on Interest
under logo

Atiku suggests reduction on FG expenses

The Guild

Music expert declares interest for Rivers governor seat…

Wada Maminetu Ibe

Atiku backs Amotekun, urges other regions to emulate

The Guild
MetroNewsTop Story

Just In: Sanwo-Olu confirms one death from Lekki shooting

By The Guild

A patient believed suspected to be one of the EndSARS protesters on admission at Reddington Hospital in Lekki axis of Lagos State has been confirmed  to have died hours after been placed under intensive care in the hospital.

The deceased was said to have been under intensive care following the gunshot injuries sustained during military officers’ attack on the demonstrators at Lekki tollgate.

Confirming the development on Wednesday, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said that the patient died due to blunt force trauma sustained by the deceased on the head.

Details later

 

The Guild 1762 posts 15 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.