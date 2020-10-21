Just In: Sanwo-Olu confirms one death from Lekki shooting

A patient believed suspected to be one of the EndSARS protesters on admission at Reddington Hospital in Lekki axis of Lagos State has been confirmed to have died hours after been placed under intensive care in the hospital.

The deceased was said to have been under intensive care following the gunshot injuries sustained during military officers’ attack on the demonstrators at Lekki tollgate.

Confirming the development on Wednesday, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said that the patient died due to blunt force trauma sustained by the deceased on the head.

Details later