JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu cancels LASU VC appointment exercise, call for fresh process

Following controversies that had trailed appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor for Lagos State University (LASU), the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has cancelled the ongoing process and directed a fresh exercise to address grievances raised by stakeholders.

Sanwo-Olu added that the fresh appointment process for a substantive ninth VC for the varsity must commence immediately and that it should elapse in another 45 days.

He, meanwhile, directed the outgoing VC, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, to convene an emergency Senate meeting for appointment of an Acting Vice-Chancellor from among his deputies that were not contesting for the seat.

According to a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, on Friday, the governor stated that the decision was taken after a thorough investigation and stakeholders engagement, which were necessitated by various petitions against the selection process.

The statement reads: “Governor Sanwo-Olu was inundated with petitions arising from the selection process of the Vice-Chancellor by the Governing Council. After a thorough evaluation and investigation of the various complaints, Mr. Governor, in his capacity as the Visitor to the University ordered the cancellation of the process.

“The outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun has also been directed by Governor Sanwo-Olu to convene an emergency Senate meeting for the purpose of appointing one of the Deputy Vice-Chancellors, who is not a candidate in the cancelled selection process as Acting Vice-Chancellor from Monday, January 11, 2021 when the tenure of the incumbent Vice-Chancellor, Professor Fagbohun expires.

“The Governor further directed that the Senate should select among its members, a pro tem chairman to superintend the meeting and conduct of the election of Acting Vice-Chancellor”.