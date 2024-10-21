JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu cancels bursary, scholarship application fees for Uni students

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the removal of application fees for scholarships and bursaries offered by the Lagos State Scholarship Board (LSSB).

This decision aligns with the administration’s THEMES + AGENDA initiative aimed at promoting youth empowerment and social inclusion.

The governor’s decision was disclosed by the Board Secretary, AbdurRahman Lekki, on Monday, expressing gratitude for the governor’s support, emphasizing the long-term benefits of investing in the education of the state’s youth.

“This initiative aims to foster inclusivity and alleviate the financial burden on students seeking higher education,” Lekki stated.

Previously, applicants faced fees ranging from ₦2,500 for bursaries to ₦5,000 for Ph.D. scholarships.

Lekki noted that eliminating these fees addresses concerns raised by stakeholders regarding access to educational opportunities, particularly for economically disadvantaged students.

He further explained that the revenue generated from these fees constituted only 0.5% of the agency’s total budget, reinforcing the justification for their removal.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu’s decision highlights a strong commitment to equitable education and strengthens our reputation as a supportive administration for youth,” he added.

Lekki also extended his appreciation to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tertiary Education, Mr. Waheed Kasali, and the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Mr. Tolani Sule, for their invaluable support in achieving this milestone.

Looking ahead, Lekki anticipates that this initiative will encourage more students to pursue higher education, ultimately contributing to the state’s economic development.