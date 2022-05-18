JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu bans motorcycles operations over Lekki sound engineer’s death

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has placed an indefinite ban on commercial motorcycles popularly called Okada operations across six Local Governments after a sound engineer, David Imoh, was allegedly lynched and burnt to death over N100 in Lekki axis of the state.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the Lagos Police Command and other security agencies have been placed on the alert to commence enforcement of the ban beginning from June 1st, 2022.

The six local governments where their operations were outlawed by the governor include: Ikeja, Surulere, Eti-Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, and Apapa axis of the state.

More details shortly……

