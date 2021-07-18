JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu assures APC victory ahead Lagos council poll

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed optimism that the 57 chairmanship candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the councillors vying for seats at the councils would win during next Saturday’s Local Government elections in the state.

Sanwo-Olu said that the successes recorded by the ruling party at the National and State levels would further spread to the local governments and aid the 57 chairmanship candidates and the over 300 councillors to win at the polls.

He gave the assurance after officially flagging off the campaign for the elections and handed over the party’s flags to the 57 chairmanship candidates, authenticating the standard-bearers for the APC.

