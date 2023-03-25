JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu approves N5M compensation for Uber driver attack during EndSARS

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has intervened in the face-off between the Ministry of Justice and Uber driver attacked during EndSARS protest, Clement Adedotun, approving that the N5 million approved by the court as compensation be paid to the victim without delay

Sanwo-Olu said that his decision to intervene was to ensure that the state government under his watch continuously act in accordance with the rule of law especially complying with court orders in the state.

The governor’s approval came barely 24 hours after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, Dr. Babajide Martins, filed an appeal against the judgement delivered by a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, ruled that the sum of N5 million be paid to the driver as compensation for the injuries and loses suffered during the attack in 2021..

In a statement released on his official social media handle on Saturday, the governor disclosed that he has directed the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, to convene a meeting with the victim and his counsel, to facilitate mode for collection of the approved compensation.

According to the statement, Good evening Lagos, as Governor, I’m committed to upholding the rule of law and protecting citizens’ rights with empathy and authority.

“I recently became aware of the case involving Mr. Clement Adedotun and the judgement by the Federal High Court, and I understand the impact this legal battle has had on him.

“After reviewing Mr. Clement’s case, I’ve directed the Honorable Attorney General to set up a meeting and pay him the compensation awarded by the Court.

“Although the State Government has appealed the ruling, I’ve interceded in this instance in the interest of the public good, and requested that the State’s Attorney General comply with the court’s ruling.

“As a strong advocate for the rule of law, I commend all parties for seeking justice through the appropriate channels, and I remain committed to upholding the rights of all Lagosians”.

Clement was severely tortured on October 20, 2021 at the Lekki Toll-Gate during the first EndSARS anniversary.

Clement was carrying a passenger to Lagos Mainland when he encountered a gridlock at the Lekki Toll-Gate during a protest to commemorate the first anniversary of EndSARS. He was tortured and pepper-sprayed by officers of the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Agency and policemen.

The attack on the Uber driver was captured on video and reported by television stations and newspapers, and attracted a nationwide condemnation.

A human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, had filed a lawsuit against the Lagos State Government and the Nigeria Police Force to seek redress.

Following the judgment, Effiong wrote a letter Governor Sanwo-Olu on March 16, 2023 demanding compliance with the judgment. However, the governor refused to act on the demand. The Lagos State Government has now filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal in Lagos against the judgment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

