Report on Interest
under logo

BREAKING: Ebonyi Gov, aides test positive to COVID-19

The Guild

Our run of 15 straight Premier League wins exceptional-Kloop

The Guild

Lagos Police impounds 13 vehicles for contravening lockdown…

The Guild
MetroNews

Just IN: Sanwo-Olu approves full churches, mosques reopening

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

After a thorough observation of coronavirus spread in Lagos State, the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the full reopening of churches and Mosques in the state.

Sanwo-Olu said that Muslims and Christians clerics can now reopen their worship centers and observe full religious activities in accordance with the COVID-19 preventive measures approved by international and local health experts.

The governor, who announced the full reopening of religious houses on Saturday while addressing pressmen at the State House, Marina, also approved reopening of cinemas and gymnasium with a maximum of 33 percent occupancy.

Sanwo-Olu added that owners of cinemas must ensure two empty seats between occupied seats while in the case of gyms, there must be constant and thorough disinfection of machines and equipment throughout the course of the day.

MORE DETAILS LATER

The Guild 440 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.