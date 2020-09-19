Just IN: Sanwo-Olu approves full churches, mosques reopening

After a thorough observation of coronavirus spread in Lagos State, the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the full reopening of churches and Mosques in the state.

Sanwo-Olu said that Muslims and Christians clerics can now reopen their worship centers and observe full religious activities in accordance with the COVID-19 preventive measures approved by international and local health experts.

The governor, who announced the full reopening of religious houses on Saturday while addressing pressmen at the State House, Marina, also approved reopening of cinemas and gymnasium with a maximum of 33 percent occupancy.

Sanwo-Olu added that owners of cinemas must ensure two empty seats between occupied seats while in the case of gyms, there must be constant and thorough disinfection of machines and equipment throughout the course of the day.

