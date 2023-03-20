Just in: Sanwo-Olu approves 20% salary increment for Lagos workers

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved a 20 percent salary increment for workers in the mainstream civil service in the state.

Also, the governor has concluded all arrangements to ensure that the staff start receiving their new salary arrears beginning from this month, March, 2023.

As gathered, the move was to improve welfare and wellbeing of public servants and boost their morale towards rededicating themselves to a better service delivery in Lagos State.

The announcement came hours after the governor was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as winner of the election which he polled over 700,000 votes to edge out other candidates

Sanwo-Olu’s approval was confirmed by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, through a circular with Rel. No: CIR/HOS/23/Vol.1/023, on Monday.

According to the circular, This is to notify for general information that Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu in his determination to improve the welfare and wellbeing of Public Servants in Lagos State has graciously approved an increase in Salaries for Officers in the Mainstream Public Service, Local Governments & Local Council Development Areas as well as the State Universal Basic Education Board by 20% with effect from 14 January, 2023.

“Furthermore, kindly note that the arrears for the month of January, 2023 will be paid along with Salaries for the month of March, 2023, while the arrears for the month of February, 2023 will be paid together with the salaries of April, 2023.

“This action further demonstrates this Administration’s commitment to Staff welfare. Public Servants are thus joined to show more commitment and dedication in the delivery of qualitative service to the citizens of the State”.

