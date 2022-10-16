JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu approves 100% bursary increment for Lagos students

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved a 100 percent increment on bursary payable to students from the state in tertiary institutions across the country.

According to the government, the new adjustment was basically to let them cope with the present economic reality across the country.

As gathered, the new bursary approved by the state governor for the students would take effect from 2022/ 2023 academic session.

The Executive Secretary, Lagos State Scholarship Board, Abdur Rahaman Lekki, dropped the hints during a meeting with representatives of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Lagos State Chapter, and National Union of Lagos State Students (NULASS) at the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja.

The meeting which was held at the instance of the Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo- Olu on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, had in attendance, presidents and some Executive members of both the two students union bodies and representatives of the state government.

Lekki also disclosed that the Lagos State Government at the just concluded State Economic Summit known as ‘’Ehingbeti Summit’’ had also approved the resolutions on the establishment of Lagos Diaspora Scholarship Funds.

The new funds, according to him, is aimed at providing scholarship and bursary benefits generally to all Lagos State resident students in tertiary institution in any part of the country to support their education.

MORE DETAILS SOON

