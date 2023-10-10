Just In: Sanwo-Olu approaches lawmakers for 2023 budget adjustment, targets rail project, others

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approached the State House of Assembly for approval to reorder the sum of N234.669 billion from the 2023 budget of N1.768 trillion.

The governor said the reordering would enable the administration to focus more on capital expenditure and palliative that could cushion effects of the current economic challenges faced by residents after subsidy removal.

Some of the projects meant to be implemented with the reordered budget include phase 1 of the Blue Rail Line, provision of programmes and projects for social inclusion, gender equality, and youth, the completion of Lekki-Epe Road phase 3, the provision of security and emergency equipment as well as zero-tolerance for potholes.

In a letter read by the Clerk of the House, Olalekan Onafeko, at plenary on Tuesday, Sanwo-Olu told Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, and the lawmakers that the state was increasingly confronted with the need of his administration to meet the yearnings of the people.

The governor noted that the 2023 budget, after its passage, had been partially implemented, adding that as of 30 June 2023, it had 76 percent overall performance.

“We noted that some of the major MDAs that are supposed to implement the capital expenditure are performing below expectation while others have almost exhausted their budgetary provisions,” the governor said in the letter dated 9th October, 2023, while noting that the administration plans to spend in priority areas once the approval is granted.

The governor added that the state government has intensified work across the Lagos metropolis, to ensure a greater performance of the capital expenditure.

“Apart from this, we are confronted with the need of this administration to meet its electoral promises to the citizens and have resolved to take advantage of the clement weather conditions in the later part of this year to complete various projects,” the letter explained.

He said the reordering had also become expedient to help ameliorate the effect of the removal of the fuel subsidy and the harmonisation of the exchange rates which have resulted in economic challenges for the citizens.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

