JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu appoints Toriola, 10 others as permanent secretaries

After intensive hours of screening, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed the former Director of the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS), Gbolahan Toriola, and 10 other directors as Permanent Secretaries for Ministries, Department, and Agencies (MDAs) in the state.

Among the 10 others were two former directors appointed as Tutors-General/Permanent Secretaries and while the eight others were from MDAs from the Lagos state public service.

As gathered, the appointment was made barely 24 hours after the appointees were made to face the governor for an oral screening exercise that lasted for several hours at the State House in Ikeja.

The appointment of Toriola and the 10 others were confirmed by the Head of Service (HoS), Hakeem Muri-Okunola, in a statement signed and made available to newsmen on Thursday.

Muri-Okunola said that the appointees were picked from the pool of qualified candidates based on their competence on the task ahead.

