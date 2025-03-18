JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu appoints Oluwaloni as Acting Chairman for Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of Oladipupo Oluwaloni as the Acting Chairman of Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Development Area (LCDA), a decision that followed the prolonged absence of the substantive chairman, Bolatito Shobowale.

As gathered, Shobowale had been away from office for over six months on medical grounds and experts’ efforts to fast-track her resumption have failed to yield the desired results, a development that has allegedly been a hurdle for governance in the council.

The decision by the governor, as learnt, was also taken to save the LCDA from being enmeshed in a financial crisis that was already brewing over the inability of the chairman to present the 2025 budget before the council lawmakers as stipulated by law.

Aside from that, it was discovered that the documents being prepared for the presentation were prepared without the Vice Chairman’s input and that Shobowale never handed over the council affairs to, rather handed it to the Council-Manager.

Sources further revealed that the intervention by the governor was recommended by leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ensure ongoing projects within the council were completed without experiencing financial difficulties.

To save the council, the governor, in an official letter issued by the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs, and Rural Development, Bolaji Roberts, to the Vice chairman on Tuesday, directed Oluwaloni to assume office immediately to ensure the smooth running of the council’s affairs.

The leadership transition was facilitated by the intervention of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), under the leadership of its chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi. The move aims to maintain administrative stability and effective governance at the grassroots level.

Reacting to his appointment, Oluwaloni expressed deep appreciation to Governor Sanwo-Olu and the party leadership for their trust and support. He pledged to serve diligently, prioritizing the welfare of Ayobo-Ipaja residents and ensuring continuity in governance.

“This is a great responsibility, and I am fully committed to upholding the trust placed in me. My focus will be on ensuring that governance at the grassroots remains effective, responsive, and aligned with the developmental agenda of our great state,” Oluwaloni stated.

Residents and stakeholders have welcomed the development, expressing confidence that the new leadership will bring stability and progress to the LCDA.

With his immediate assumption of office, all eyes will be on Oluwaloni as he takes on the task of steering Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA toward enhanced service delivery and community development.