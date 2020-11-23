Just in: Sanwo-Olu appoints Lagos Poly new rector

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed a chief lecturer, Dr Oluremi Olaleye, as the new Rector for Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH).

Sanwo-Olu announced the appointed of Olaleye as the 11th rector for institution following the recommendations from the Institution’s Governing Council.

The governor’s announcement was contained in a statement signed by the Head Public Affairs, Office of the Special Adviser on Education (OSAE), Omolase Yejide, and made available to The Guild on Monday.

The statement reads: “Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the Executive Governor of Lagos State has approved the appointment of Dr Oluremi Nurudeen OLALEYE as the 11th Rector of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH).

“The appointment was sequel to interview conducted by the Institution’s Governing Council and its subsequent recommendation, is for 5 years single term and takes effect from 1st December, 2020 at the expiration of the tenure of the Acting Rector, Mr. Olumide Olusola Metilelu.

“Dr. Oluremi Nurudeen OLALEYE prior to his appointment was Chief Lecturer at the Polytechnic”.