JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu appoints Jebe, five others as Special Advisers

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed six Special Advisers (non-Cabinet members) to serve in various capacities across ministries in the state.

This appointees were expected to serve the state in different key Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA), in order to ensure that Sanwo-Olu-led administration to implement its second term promises to Lagosians.

The appointees were Dr. (Mrs) Iyabo Oyeyemi Ayoola – Special Adviser, Central Internal Audit; Hafeez Balogun – Special Adviser, Economic Planning and Budget; Akinyemi Ajigbotafę – Special Adviser, Community Development; Bukola Adebiyi – Special Adviser, Christian Religion; Dr. Abdullahi Jębę – Special Adviser, Muslim Religion, and Ismail Odesanya – Special Adviser, DAWN Commission & S/W Integration.

The Secretary to the State Government, ‘Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, announced the appointment through a statement released on Monday.

According to the statement, “The SSG extended her congratulations to the appointees and encouraged them to align their contributions with Governor Sanwo-Olu’s vision for a Greater Lagos.

“The appointments take immediate effect”, the statement added.

