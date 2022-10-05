JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu appoints health expert as LASUSTECH new VC

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed a health expert, Prof. Olumuyiwa Odusanya, as pioneer Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology, (LASUSTECH), Ikorodu.

As gathered, the decision to appoint the Don as pioneer VC for the institution was made to prevent any vacuum in the school’s leadership.

The governor was also said to have picked the health expert after a thorough examination, and consideration of his experience in academics as well as ability to maintain necessary stability required for the new varsity.

Odusanya would be taking over from Dr. Nurudeen Olaleye, who had been the Ag. Vice-Chancellor for the school, after its was upgraded from a polytechnic to varsity, increasing Lagos state-owned universities to three.

It was learnt, the appointment of the Don as the substantive Vice-Chancellor for the institution had been approved by the governor last month but was not made public.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Education , Tokunbo Wahab, confirmed the appointment through a statement released yesterday night by the Head, Public Affairs Unit, Adesoye Oyelami.

Wahab, while commending Olaleye, said that his wealth of experience and good managerial skills have assisted the government to set the new varsity on a good track.

He noted that posterity would judge him aright as one of the foundation head of management for the institution in the future.

The governor’s aide added that his efforts, while in office, would pave the way for the new administration to start on a good pedestal and move the school to an enviable height.

Meanwhile, Olaleye has therefore been directed by the state government to resume his duty post as the Rector for Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) and where he would be spending next three years and two months to complete his tenure with the institution.

He would be overseeing completion of the polytechnic system and exit with it while Odusanya would be expected to operate the varsity programmes going forward.

Until the appointment of Odusanya as the pioneer VC for LASUSTECH, he was a professor of Community and Primary Health in the Department of Community Health and Primary Health Care in the Faculty Clinical Sciences, College of Medicine, Lagos State University (LASU)

It would be recalled that at the take-off of the new institution, the governor approved the appointment of the then substantive Rector of LASPOTECH, Olaleye, as the Ag. Vice-Chancellor of the University, pending the selection and appointment of the substantive Vice-Chancellor.

The new and substantive LASUSTECH Vice- Chancellor was born on the 8th of February, 1965. He is a Professor of Public and Community Health and a Fellow of the Medical College in Public Health and Community Medicine ( FMCPH). He holds Master of Public Health from University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

