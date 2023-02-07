JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu, APC suspend campaigns indefinitely over Naira swap, fuel scarcity

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the state’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have suspended their gubernatorial and all other campaign activities for the upcoming election over unprecedented suffering currently being experienced by Lagosians due to scarcity of Naira denominations and shortage in fuel supply across the state.

Both the governor and the party said that political activities would be put on hold across Lagos pending when the issue of fuel and naira scarcity subsided, even though elections are to start in less than three weeks before now in the state.

They maintained that the decision to suspend campaign activities were to express their displeasure for the suffering of common Lagosians particularly the downtrodden who could be feeling the heats of the naira swap and the entire hardship brought by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the populace.

Through a statement released by Spokesman, Lagos chapter of the APC, Seye Oladejo, on Tuesday, it claimed that the suspension was reached after several consultations among stakeholders who expressed displeasure over negative effects of Naira swap deadline and that it would be insensitive to both the governor and the party sides to continue with the election campaign in Lagos while residents suffer.

The party stressed that the decision was reached by the governor and the party due to the scarcity of fuel and the pain occasioned by Naira redesign.

According to the party, it will be insensitive to forge ahead with the various rallies with the situation of things, and members of APC are not immune against the development as he has been inundated with several complaints.

They joined millions of Nigerians asking the Federal Government to review the Naira redesign policy, so as to give it a human face and ameliorate the suffering of ordinary Nigerians.

The governor and the party equally appealed that petroleum products should be made available in order not to jeopardize the preparation for the elections and reduce the negative economic impact.

Meanwhile, they enjoined all Lagosians to remain law abiding as efforts were ongoing to address all issues affecting their welfare across the state.