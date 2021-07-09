JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu, Akeredolu, Ooni, others attend T.B Joshua’s burial in Lagos

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, were among the dignitaries attending burial of the founder of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), Temitope Joshua popularly called T.B Joshua, in the state.

Also attending the burial of the cleric was the Ondo state deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Dele Momodu, and other dignitaries were at the church premises gracing the occasion.

Addressing the congregation, Ooni, who was represented by his wife, Naomi, described the cleric as a philanthropist and humble man, urging Nigerian religious leaders to emulate him.

He noted that T.B Joshua’s lifestyle should serve as a great lesson to political officeholders, clerics and Nigerians that they should engage in activities that benefit the public and their welfare.

According to him, this is an excellent man and he lived all his life for humanity, uplifting the downtrodden across the country. I urge you all to emulate his lifestyle. T.B Joshua will be greatly missed.

MORE DETAILS LATER

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

