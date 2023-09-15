JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu adjusts cabinet, redeploys two Special Advisers

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has adjusted his cabinet, redeploying two Special Advisers, in order to ensure they perform effectively under the administration.

The two Special Advisers redeployed during the cabinet reshuffling barely 48 hours after their swearing in were Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya and Abiola Olowu, an engineer.

Finnih Awokoya, who was earlier assigned to the Ministry of Health, as Special Adviser, the office where he served under the administration during Sanwo-Olu’s first term, was redeployed to the Office of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Sanwo-Olu also redeployed Olowu from the Ministry of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources as Special Adviser, Office of Mineral Resources.

The redeployment was done amid ongoing three days retreat holding in Epe axis which was approved by the governor to assist the cabinet members especially those that did not serve under the administration’s first term, to have better understanding of governance and meet other cabinet members.

The changes take immediate effect according to a statement signed by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, and made available to newsmen on Friday.

According to the statement, the Special Adviser, Office of Works is now domiciled under the Office of the Deputy Governor.

Earlier, Sanwo-Olu swore in 37 Commissioners and Special Advisers as members of the State Executive Council and assigned portfolios to them. The cabinet members comprised 23 commissioners and 14 Special Advisers.

The Commissioners were; Lawal Pedro, SAN (Justice and Attorney-General), Bolaji Dada (Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation), Akin Abayomi (Health) Tokunbo Wahab (Environment and Water Resources), Moruf Akinderu Fatai (Housing), Gbenga Omotoso (Information and Strategy), Ibrahim Layode (Home Affairs), Mobolaji Ogunlende (Youths and Social Development), Dayo Alebiosu-Bush (Waterfront Infrastructure Development), Abisola Olusanya (Agriculture), Gbenga Oyerinde (Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations), Toke Benson-Awoyinka (Tourism, Arts and Culture), Osiyemi Oluwaseun (Transportation).

Others were Tunbosun Alake (Innovation, Science and Technology), Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo (Establishment and Training), Kayode Bolaji Roberts (Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development), Mosopefoluwa George (Economic Planning and Budget), Olumide Oluyinka (Physical Planning and Urban Development), Abayomi Samson Oluyomi (Finance), Folashade Ambrose-Medem (Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment), Jamiu Alli-Balogun (Basic and Secondary Education), Akinyeri Bankole Ajigbotafe (Wealth Creation and Employment) and Tolani Sule Akibu (Tertiary Education)

The Special Advisers were; Sola Giwa (Transportation), Rotimi Fashola (Agriculture), Abiola Olowu (Commerce, Industry and Investment), Olajide Babatunde (eGIS and Urban Development), Idris Aregbe (Tourism, Arts and Culture), Abdul Kabir Opeyemi Ogungbo (Taxation and Revenue), Bola Olumegbon (Central Business Districts), Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu (Environment), Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen (Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement), Barakat Odunuga-Bakare (Housing), Yekini Nurudeen Agbaje (Rural Development) and Iyabode Oyeyemi Ayoola (Internal Audit).

