JUST IN: Saint Lucien female athlete wins Olympic 100m gold in Paris

Saint Lucien female athlete, Julien Alfred, has won 100 meters gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, after crossing the finish line ahead other athletes during the final race.

The 23-year-old athlete was closely followed by two United States athletes, Sha’ Carri Richardson and Mellissa Jefferson who both came second and third respectively.

Alfred’s victory on Saturday made the female athlete the first sports personality to win Gold medal for Saint Lucien.

Before the race, Richardson’s comeback story, which had been widely publicized considering her form, hit a brick wall after Alfred romped to the 100-meter title in 10.72 seconds.

Alfred, during the race, blew away the field and brought the first-ever Olympic medal to her island country of Saint Lucia.

Racing one lane to the left of Richardson, and with rain puddling on the purple track in the Stade de France, Alfred got off to a fantastic start and beat Richardson by .15 seconds — about three body lengths.

Richardson’ training partner, Melissa Jefferson, finished third in 10.92

