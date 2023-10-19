JUST IN: Sacked Lagos LP lawmaker reclaims seat at Appeal Court

A Lagos chapter of the Labour Party (LP) member representing Ojo Federal Constituency at the House of Representative, Seyi Sowunmi, has reclaimed his seat after the Appeal Court set aside judgement delivered by the Tribunal that nullified his victory at the poll.

The Court of Appeal, Lagos dismissed the suit brought before it by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lanre Ogunyemi, on the February 25, 2023 election, that Sowunmi was not duly sponsored and qualified to contest the elections using LP platform for Ojo Federal Constituency.

The judgement was delivered on Thursday by the Appellate Court following an exhaustive and impartial examination of the electoral process, affirming that the declaration made by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that Sowunmi won the National Assembly election earlier in the year.

Sowunmi, while responding to the judgement, described the verdict as landmark and one that reflects the unwavering and overwhelming support he received from electorates during the poll.

In a statement made available to newsmen, he said: “On this remarkable Thursday, 19 October 2023, following an exhaustive and impartial examination of the electoral process by the Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos, the court affirmed my declaration and return as the winner of the National Assembly election for the office of House of Representatives for Ojo Federal Constituency of Lagos.

“In affirming my election, the Court of Appeal, Lagos set aside the perverse judgment of the tribunal delivered on 24 August 2023. This landmark victory vividly reflects the unwavering and overwhelming support bestowed upon me by the good people of Ojo Federal Constituency in Lagos State.

“The impartiality and dedication to transparency exhibited by the Court of Appeal stand as a testament to the prevailing will of the people. This resounding victory is a shared achievement, encompassing the voices of every person in Ojo who exercised their democratic rights by participating in the electoral process. Your votes have spoken, and your voices have been heard. Today, democracy spoke, and its voice is resounding loud and clear.

“As we embark upon this new chapter of qualitative representation of our good people, the commitments I articulated during the campaign were not mere words; they serve as the guiding principles that will illuminate my tenure. This victory signifies a trust placed in me, and I am resolute in my determination to transform that trust into tangible advancements for our dear constituency.

“Looking ahead, I extend a heartfelt appeal to every resident of the Ojo federal constituency. Let us unite in pursuit of our common goals and shared vision. Integrity, accountability, and transparency will be the cornerstones upon which we construct a constituency that flourishes through progress and inclusiveness”.

