JUST IN: Sabalenka pulls out of Wimbledon open after sustaining injuries

Belarusian female professional tennis player and former Grand Slam champions, Aryna Sabalenka, has withdrawn from the 2024 Wimbledon due to a shoulder injury.

Sabalenka was set to be second on Court One but cut short her practice on Monday afternoon before All England Club organisers confirmed she had been forced to withdraw.

The two-time Grand Slam champion and third seed player, who announced her withdrawal from the event on Monday, disclosed that she had a muscle injury.

The Belarusian, who was a two-time semi-finalist at the competition, described the injury sustained as very frustrating.

She said: “The most annoying thing is that I can do anything. I can practice; I can hit my groundstrokes. I’m struggling with serving. That’s really annoying. You don’t feel like you’re injured,” Sabalenka said.

“If you give me some weights, I’m going to go lift some weights. But if you tell me to serve, I’m going to go through pain. We did an MRI, we did everything. We did a lot of rehab, a lot of treatments and everything.”

To avoid any vacuum, the organisers of the grass court tournament has replaced her Erika Andreeva.