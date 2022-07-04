JUST IN: S-Africa defeats Super Falcons 2-1 during African nations cup match

The Nigerian female national team, Super Falcons, dream of winning its 10th African cup of nations has suffered a setback after losing 2-1 to their South African opponent during their opening match in Morocco.
MORE DETAILS SOON
