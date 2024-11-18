26.7 C
JUST IN: Rwanda beats Super Eagles 2-1 during AFCON qualifiers match

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

The Rwandan male national football team has created an upset after defeating the Nigerian team, Super Eagles, 2-1 at home during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

However, the victory could not earn the Rwandans a spot in the biannual tournament scheduled for 2025 after losing the second slot in the group to the Benin Republic.

After the game played on Monday, Rwanda and Benin had eight points each but the East African nation lost the second spot to their counterpart on goal difference.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Obasanjo isn’t a leader for anyone to emulate- Presidency
Tinubu is cleaning Obasanjo’s mess in power sector- Presidency

