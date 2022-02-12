JUST IN: RRS arrests developer of collapsed three-storey building in Lagos 

While the first deceased adult bricklayer’s body, whose identity was yet to be ascertained, was said to have been recovered under the collapsed structure at about 8:34 pm, the other was brought out 9:45 pm by the State’s emergency rescue officers.
The arrest of the developer was confirmed by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, during an assessment of the structure.
Through a statement released on Saturday by the Deputy Director, Public Affairs Department, Mukaila Sanusi, the commissioner said that the building was under construction and at 3 floors, suspended slab before it collapsed.
As gathered, the ill-fated building on Akanbi Crescent was under construction, and it collapsed on another building beside it in the community.
The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident as well as the casualties figure, adding the rescue operations were still ongoing at the disaster site.