JUST IN: RRS arrests developer of collapsed three-storey building in Lagos 

The Rapid Response Squad (RRS), a formation of the Lagos Command of Nigerian Police has arrested and detained the developer of the three-storey building under construction that collapsed in Yaba axis of the state.

Although the identity of the developer was disclosed, he was arrested by RRS for contravening the State Government law guiding the construction of habitation through the ill-fated building on No.16, Akanbi Crescent in Onike, Yaba.

Following the collapse, at least two persons have been confirmed dead after their bodies were brought out under the rubbles and another two rescued by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and other rescue officials in the state.

While the first deceased adult bricklayer’s body, whose identity was yet to be ascertained, was said to have been recovered under the collapsed structure at about 8:34 pm, the other was brought out 9:45 pm by the State’s emergency rescue officers.

The arrest of the developer was confirmed by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, during an assessment of the structure.

Through a statement released on Saturday by the Deputy Director, Public Affairs Department, Mukaila Sanusi, the commissioner said that the building was under construction and at 3 floors, suspended slab before it collapsed.

According to him, preliminary findings indicated that the site had been sealed twice by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) in 2021for non-compliance with Building Regulations, after which the site was abandoned.

“However, the Developer later broke Government Seal, sneaked into the site and re-commenced construction without official authorization”, Salako added.

Meanwhile, aside from the two deceased construction bricklayers, residents claimed that some workers might be trapped under the building since it was under construction when it caved in.

As gathered, the ill-fated building on Akanbi Crescent was under construction, and it collapsed on another building beside it in the community.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident as well as the casualties figure, adding the rescue operations were still ongoing at the disaster site.

