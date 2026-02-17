JUST IN: Rowdy session disrupts Reps debate on Electoral Act bill

Nigeria’s House of Representatives descended into disorder on Tuesday over moves to revisit the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2025, exposing sharp divisions among lawmakers and stalling proceedings as members disputed the handling of a contentious procedural vote.

The confrontation reflected ongoing disagreements over how to address irregularities in the proposed legislation, with rival blocs clashing over procedure and authority while attempting to influence the chamber’s next steps on electoral reforms.

Debate focused on a proposal to withdraw an earlier resolution on the amendment and return the measure for fresh examination, a move supporters said was necessary to protect the credibility and coherence of Nigeria’s electoral framework.

The disruption occurred during a resumed plenary overseen by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, after the Order Paper listed a single item: rescinding the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2025, following a motion introduced by Rules and Business Committee chairman Francis Waive and supported by Electoral Matters Committee head Adebayo Balogun.

Explaining the proposal, Waive said, “The House is aware that a Technical Committee, comprising the leadership of both chambers, members of the Conference Committee, the Clerks of the Senate and House of Representatives, and legal drafting experts from the Directorate of Legal Services of the National Assembly, met to harmonise and address the identified anomalies.”

“We recognise the need to uphold electoral timelines and statutory provisions, while promoting participation, fairness, inclusivity, administrative efficiency, and public confidence in the electoral system. To correct identified inconsistencies and unintended consequences, the House resolved to rescind the decision on the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and recommit it to the Committee of the Whole for consideration,” he added.

Tensions escalated when the Speaker called for a voice vote and proceeded to tally supporting responses despite louder opposition, prompting protests from minority caucus lawmakers who insisted they held the numerical advantage.

Amid the uproar, Jigawa representative Abubakar Yalleman was seen gesturing toward Osun colleague Bamidele Salam as arguments intensified, forcing the House into a closed executive session. Legislators had not reconvened at the time of this report.