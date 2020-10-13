Just In: Ronaldo quarantine after testing COVID-19 positive

Portuguese and Juventus football Club striker, Christiano Ronaldo, has been placed under isolation after testing positive to coronavirus while away on international duty.

Due to the new development, the striker has been ruled out of Portugal’s clash with Sweden where he was expected to lead the team in their quest to lift the Nation’s League.

The team including the forward was expected to face Sweden but has been left off the team as he begins a ten-day period of self-isolation.

Announcing his COVID-19 test result, the Portuguese Football Federation, through an official statement on Tuesday, stated that the striker was released from training with the national team after a positive test for Covid-19.

The football body added that the Juventus striker was doing well, without symptoms, and that he had been placed under isolation to prevent other players from contracting the disease as they prepare to face Sweden on Wednesday.

“Following the positive test, the remaining players underwent new tests on Tuesday morning, and all produced a negative result and are available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon”.

The 35-year-old is also set to miss Juventus’ trip to Crotone in Serie A this weekend, as well as their Champions League group stage opener against Dynamo Kiev on October 20.

He played the full 90 minutes of Portugal’s 0-0 draw with 2018 World Cup winners France, winning his 167th international cap in the process.

That result ensured that Fernando Santos’ side stayed top of League A, Group 3 on goal difference ahead of Les Bleus, with Croatia four points further back in third.

Ronaldo had been in top form prior to the clash with France, scoring three goals in his first two appearances at the start of Juve’s latest domestic campaign.