JUST IN: Ronaldo loses new baby days after birth

The Portuguese and Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, and his partner have disclosed that he and his wife lost one of their new twins, barely 24 hours after birth in the United Kingdom (UK).

After her long-term partner, Georgina Rodriguez, was delivered, it was gathered that the birth developed some complications and that all efforts by medical experts to save the child proved abortive.

Of the twins, the forward and her partner announced that it was their son that passed on while the girl’s health is okay and that she is free from any ailment.

In a statement, they jointly signed on Monday, the partners described baby’s death as painful and that they never expected to lose any of their child.

According to the statement, it is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

It would be recalled that last year, the Manchester United forward revealed that the pair were expecting twins in an Instagram post that read: “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins.

The couple then confirmed in December that they had been expecting both a boy and a girl in a gender-reveal video that featured their other children.

The now heart-breaking clip showed the four youngsters popping balloons which were filled with both blue and pink confetti.

The two boys said: ‘It’s a boy’ and the two girls said: ‘It’s a girl’ after Georgina had given them a countdown, with Ronaldo adding the caption: “Where life begins and love never ends.”

