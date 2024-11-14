JUST IN: Roma appoints Leicester City’s former manager as coach

Italian football giant, AS Roma, has appointed the Leicester City of England former manager, Claudio Ranieri, as the new head coach of its first team.

Ranieri’s appointment came days after the Italian club management terminated the appointment of the former manager, Ivan Juric, over poor performance.

Roma appointed the experienced football tactician on Thursday, following it’s senior team’s 3-2 defeat by Bologna under the former manager’s guidance.

The football club, in a statement released on its official website on Thursday, disclosed that after the season, Claudio will transition into a senior executive role, where he will be an adviser to the ownership of all sporting matters at the club.

According to the club, the search for a future coach will proceed over the next few months. Claudio will have input in that decision as well.

Born in Rome and a lifelong Romanista, Ranieri wore the Giallorossi jersey as a player during the 1973-74 season and later served as the team’s head coach on two separate occasions (from 2009 to 2011 and in 2019).

He is a true symbol of the Club’s values and one of the most respected Roman sports figures worldwide.

Ranieri brings with him an immense wealth of knowledge and experience from Serie A, the Premier League, La Liga, and Ligue 1, having managed top European clubs and winning historic titles, such as his legendary 2016 triumph with Leicester.

The Club extends its best wishes to him for this exciting new chapter in his career, confident that he will be an invaluable asset to the team and to all of AS Roma.