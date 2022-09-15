JUST IN: Roger Federer retires from tennis over recurring injuries

Former world number one tennis player, Roger Federer, has announced his retirement from the game, over recurring injuries and inability to meet the playing standard required on the tennis court.

The 41-year-old tennis player lamented that all efforts to return to court and play at the highest stage which everyone had expected from him have continued to prove abortive, particularly after he celebrated his birthday.

According to him, I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in grand slams or on the tour.

The 20-time grand slam champion, who announced his retirement from professional tennis on Thursday, said that it would commence after the Laver Cup in London, United Kingdom (UK) marking the end of one of the greatest sporting careers of all time.

Federer’s management firm, Team8, are founders of the Laver Cup, a Ryder Cup-style event and the tennis player has chosen the tournament next week as his final ATP event.

“The past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form,” wrote Federer. “But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career.”

Federer has not competed since Wimbledon last year when he lost 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-0 in the quarter-final to Hubert Hurkacz and it emerged that Federer had reinjured the knee that had already kept him out of the tour for over a year.

Before then, Federer has only contested five events since January 2020 and had undergone three knee surgeries in that period. He cited his late-career injury issues as the reason for his retirement.

The tennis player has compiled one of the all-time great tennis careers and for a large period, he held the men’s record for total grand slam titles, outpacing his idol, Pete Sampras, the previous record holder whose count of 14 was once considered to be almost untouchable.

Throughout his career he unlocked other records that stand as a marker of his consistency and excellence, such as reaching 23 consecutive grand slam semi-finals and 36 consecutive quarter-finals. Federer has also won 103 ATP singles titles, 28 ATP Masters titles, and six ATP Finals. Of his 1526 matches on the ATP tour, he compiled a 1251-275 (82%) career singles record.

In 2003, Federer won his first grand slam title aged 21 at Wimbledon and within 14 months he had established his dominance. Between 2004 and 2007, when Federer stood at the height of his powers, he compiled a 247-15 (94 percent) record and methodically redefined what greatness in the men’s game looked like.

As Federer pushed the sport to unimaginable heights, the standard he set inspired notable challengers to follow, with Rafael Nadal, now 36 years old, and then later Novak Djokovic, 35, eventually rising to form the big three, arguably the greatest era of men’s tennis the sport has seen.

The numbers and the successes only tell a small fraction of Federer’s story. He was born in Basel to a Swiss father, Robert, and a South African mother, Lynette, and he spent some of his formative years as a ball kid at the Swiss Indoors in his hometown of Basel, which he still frequently mentions today.

In his youth, Federer was renowned for his fiery temperament and a lack of discipline on the court despite the obvious talent that set him apart. From those early foundations, Federer evolved into a player whose composure in the big moments was a defining aspect of his success.

To many, Federer’s success was even more meaningful for the ease with which he seemed to navigate the sport. Federer possessed smooth, effortless technique, a toolbox of shots as vast as any player in the world, and his willingness to constantly explore a net set him apart at a time when modern tennis continued to move back towards the baseline.

